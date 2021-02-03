Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Reaches Market Cap of $75,489.79

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 88.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,489.79 and approximately $13,993.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00140802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00239286 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Token Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.