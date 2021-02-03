Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

KMI opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 276.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.