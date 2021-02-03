Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,448 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,748,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,975,000 after purchasing an additional 433,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of -735.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

