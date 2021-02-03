ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Up 5.3%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 1,445,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,427,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.