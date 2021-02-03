Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading Up 27.2%

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded up 27.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $4.53. 85,967,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,516% from the average session volume of 5,320,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

