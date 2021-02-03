Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 9,643 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,523.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $13,688.56.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 12,273,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,249,316. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zynga by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

