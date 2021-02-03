Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,329,754.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,632,463 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Zynga by 73.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zynga by 69.2% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 1,431,625 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at $12,879,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $12,510,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

