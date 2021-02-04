$0.04 EPS Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Scholar Education.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Bright Scholar Education worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.