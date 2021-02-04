-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 3,510,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,222,673. The firm has a market cap of $303.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,432,844.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $55,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,812,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,358.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,848 shares of company stock valued at $718,901. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

