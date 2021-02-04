-$0.06 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,111 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 125.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 284,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,157,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,938. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $883.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.