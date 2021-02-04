$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Ambarella stock traded up $5.18 on Thursday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,722. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $511,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ambarella by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

