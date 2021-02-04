-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,977 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after buying an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veracyte by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000.

VCYT traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $77.87. 1,125,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.