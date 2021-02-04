$0.09 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $97,683.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at $154,523.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,329,754.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,137,949 shares of company stock worth $20,730,147. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 78.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,374,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,647,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

