$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. RadNet posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $979.53 million, a P/E ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,419.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

