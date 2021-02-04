$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.07. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.22. 106,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

