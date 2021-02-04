$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWO. BTIG Research began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

TWO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 129,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

