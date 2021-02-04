$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

VSH traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,090. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

