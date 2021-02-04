$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. iRobot reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

