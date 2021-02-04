$0.39 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 94,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,893. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

