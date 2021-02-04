-$0.41 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($5.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Several research firms have commented on GOL. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 39,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 440,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.