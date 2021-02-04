$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,526,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 146,134 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 179.07 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

