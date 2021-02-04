$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

TOL opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 120,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

