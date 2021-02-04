$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Greif reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Greif by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Greif by 21,230.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

