$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Brokerages forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.46. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $469.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

