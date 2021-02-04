$0.93 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $202.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,564,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

