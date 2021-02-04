0x Price Hits $1.21 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 59.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, 0x has traded 102.5% higher against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $908.09 million and $1.34 billion worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.01282119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.53 or 0.06050734 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

