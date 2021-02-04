0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $2.23 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.89 or 0.06066249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

