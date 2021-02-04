0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $917,412.95 and $26,386.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01282893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.68 or 0.05642091 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.