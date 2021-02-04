$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Mirati Therapeutics reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.60 million, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.29.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $260,469.20. Insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

