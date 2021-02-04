$1.20 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $1.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $730,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $7.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. FMR LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

