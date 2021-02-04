$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Hologic reported sales of $756.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.