$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.81. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 337.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,591. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

