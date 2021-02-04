$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. BioCardia posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.