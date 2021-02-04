12,824 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

ENTG opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.