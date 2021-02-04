$131.70 Million in Sales Expected for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $131.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $131.40 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported sales of $199.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $495.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.50 million to $496.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $528.95 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $532.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.