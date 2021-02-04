148,220 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,632,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.81. 115,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,566. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.42. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

