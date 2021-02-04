$15.40 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report $15.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the highest is $16.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $59.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.61 million to $60.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.99 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 58.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the third quarter worth $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDXC stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

