16,125 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,125 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.58. 91,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

