$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post sales of $18.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.23 million. Omeros reported sales of $33.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $81.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $98.21 million, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $106.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million.

OMER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMER opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

