190,700 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,000. Tesla makes up 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $62,295,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $838.81. 372,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,175,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,716.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

