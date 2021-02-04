1irstcoin Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $78,206.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00089855 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000844 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00305818 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00030496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

