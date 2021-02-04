1Million Token (1MT) Trading Down 40.6% Over Last Week

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded down 53.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. One 1Million Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. 1Million Token has a total market capitalization of $131,172.97 and approximately $55.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008045 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token Token Profile

1Million Token (1MT) is a token. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,402 tokens. The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org

