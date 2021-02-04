$202.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post $202.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.10 million and the lowest is $202.50 million. Rogers reported sales of $193.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $794.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $794.40 million to $795.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $883.60 million, with estimates ranging from $879.20 million to $888.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rogers.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ROG opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $184.82.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $627,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,666.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,006 shares of company stock worth $3,713,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

