$206.81 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post $206.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.61 million and the lowest is $199.50 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $798.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $814.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $874.61 million, with estimates ranging from $843.10 million to $923.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,579 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cognex by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $88.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

