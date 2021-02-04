22,997 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000. PayPal makes up about 3.6% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $17.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average is $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

