$252.58 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $252.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.20 million and the lowest is $251.95 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $241.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,400.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $402,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMP stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $942.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

