$289.52 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $289.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.30 million. Masimo posted sales of $247.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masimo.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Masimo stock opened at $258.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

