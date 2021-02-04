2key.network Price Reaches $0.0350 on Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $128,877.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.89 or 0.06066249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,629,647 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

