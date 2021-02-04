2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $45.93

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.93, but opened at $41.92. 2U shares last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 7,311 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,768,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $89,000.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

