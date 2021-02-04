2U (TWOU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TWOU stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

